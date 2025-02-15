Three AAP councillors join BJP, boost its chances in mayoral poll

NEW DELHI: Three AAP councillors switched over to the BJP on Saturday, boosting its chances of victory in the upcoming MCD mayoral poll.

Welcoming the councillors, city BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Delhi will have a "triple engine" government -- at the Centre, assembly and municipal level -- at the right time to develop it as the capital of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision under a 'Viksit Bharat".

The three councillors are Anita Basoya (Andrews Ganj), Nikhil Chaprana (Hari Nagar) and Dharamvir (R K Puram).

Sachdeva said the councillors joined the BJP to make Delhi a clean and beautiful city.

In the wake of its recent resounding victory in the Assembly polls, the BJP is eyeing a "triple-engine government" in Delhi by securing the post of mayor.

The BJP won 48 of the 70 Assembly seats, ousting the AAP from power after a decade.