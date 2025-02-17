A Forest of Enchantment

Inspiration in the woods

The collection features embellished couture pieces such as gowns, jackets, corsets, and lace dresses. Staying true to the theme, each ensemble celebrates the many moods of nature largely with its colour palette. “The shades range from glittering ivory hues of the moonlight, rich emerald greens of forest undergrowth, sapphire blues of serene waters, fiery reds and oranges of fallen autumn leaves, and deep blush pinks that mirror the delicate wildflowers,” the designer says adding that the colours reflect the forest’s beauty at different times of day.

Just like a forested landscape is dotted with flowers, rivers, woods and colours of wildlife, the designer has used surface ornamentation on fabrics like velvet, chiffon, organza, and eco-friendly silk taffeta to bring their allure to life.

“We have used surface manipulation and innovative dyeing methods to replicate nature’s ombré effects. Laser-cut detailing is used to add intricate forest-inspired patterns. Further, the collection features hand embroidery, 3D appliqués, beadwork, and metallic accents that mimic the magical elements of the forest, such as fireflies and moonlit dew. Sculptural elements like exaggerated shoulders and corseted waists, paired with flowing skirts, embody the balance of strength and delicacy in nature,” Jain tells TMS.

While Indian couture is mostly about traditional bridal wear, the ‘Enchanted Forest’ collection aims to offer a fresh perspective. It uses Western design techniques like Guipure — a heavy lace embroidery that originated in 16th century England and France, and Chantilly — a lacework that originated in 17th century France.