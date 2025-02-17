Delhi tremors caused due to in-situ material heterogeneity: Scientist

NEW DELHI: The temblor that jolted the national capital early Monday was a result of naturally occurring variation in the geological features of the region and not due to plate tectonics, a senior scientist said.

The 4.0 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre at Jheel Park region near Dhaula Kuan and the shallow focal depth made citizens in nearby areas hear loud sounds as the earth shifted slightly this morning.

Delhi region in northern India experiences frequent tremors due to both far-field and near-field earthquakes from the Himalayan and local sources, respectively.

The Dhaula Kuan region had experienced a 4.6 magnitude earthquake in 2007.