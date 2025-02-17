Fear, sorrow dampen Kumbh spirit at Platform No. 16

NEW DELHI: The evening air at New Delhi Railway Station was thick with poignancy, as if it bore the weight of scores of dreams crushed beneath thousands of merciless feet.

The crowd on Platform number 16 was restless, and a thick rope was stretched to control the flow of people. Police officers stood at regular intervals, closely monitoring the passengers, while paramilitary personnel moved between platforms, determined to prevent another tragedy. The atmosphere was laden with fear and sorrow.

Announcements echoed throughout the station, repeatedly informing passengers bound for Prayagraj that their trains would depart from Platform number 16. Other trains continued to run as scheduled to avoid overcrowding, but unease lingered.

At the entrance, security was strict. Ticket checkers examined every ticket, allowing only those with Prayagraj bookings. Others were redirected to separate entrances. RPF officers inspected every bag, their eyes scanning for anything that might signal trouble. The intensity of the security checks reflected the desperate attempt to avoid another disaster.

On Platforms 14 and 15, the ghosts of chaos lingered.

Parents kept a firm grip on their little ones, scolding them at the slightest movement. People clutched railings, their expressions filled with anxiety. The trauma of the night still hung in the air.

Just last night, panic had erupted there. A massive crowd of Maha Kumbh pilgrims surged forward, colliding into each other in confusion and fear. And 18 people lost their lives.

Media crews swarmed the platforms, their cameras capturing every tense face. They sought reactions from stall owners and shopkeepers, hoping to piece together the moments leading to the tragedy.

Nearby, a water stall owner wiped bottles briskly, avoiding eye contact. “I have been on TV all afternoon. Don’t ask me anything,” he snapped, mistaking a customer for a reporter.