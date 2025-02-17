Night when dreams were crushed

NEW DELHI: New Delhi Railway Station turned into a scene of devastation on Saturday night as a deadly stampede claimed 18 lives. Eyewitnesses and survivors of the horrific incident are struggling to come to terms with the chaos that unfolded before their eyes. Dharamji Mandal, who runs a bookstall on Platform 14, witnessed the tragedy unfold.

“No one was walking, people were just pushing ahead. I saw women fall to the ground, only to be trampled over. People didn’t even realise they were stepping on others who were still alive,” he recalled in a trembling voice.

Thousands of passengers were waiting to board trains bound for Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh is underway. The platforms were already packed beyond capacity. It all started with an announcement. In a split second, panic took over and people surged forward. Dharamji, trapped inside his shop, could do nothing but watch helplessly as people cried for help.