CBSE debunks reports, says Class X board exam paper leak 'baseless’

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday rejected claims about 2025 board exam paper leaks as “baseless and are intended to create unnecessary panic among students and parents.”

The CBSE board exams for 2025, which started on February 15, were apparently facing challenges due to false claims on social media. Several accounts had posted about paper leaks and cheating during the exam on Day 1. The instances have been recorded on YouTube, Facebook, and X in which people were found saying that they have the 2025 exam papers.

However as per the latest CBSE release, all the claims were considered bogus and misleading. CBSE also assured a fair conduct of the examinations without unnecessary panic. The board is keeping a close watch on the situation and is taking action against those spreading these false rumours.

CBSE is working with the police to find and punish those responsible. Students who are found involved in such activities will face penalties, said authorities. Parents are asked to tell their children not to believe or share unverified information.

CBSE has urged everyone to rely only on official updates from the CBSE website (www.cbse.gov.in) and trusted sources. The CBSE notification read, “The Board is working closely with law enforcement agencies to identify and prosecute these offenders. Students found involved in such activities will face consequences under CBSE’s Unfair Means rules and IPC sections.”