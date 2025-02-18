Delhi HC seeks Centre’s reply on plea to make 'Bharat' sole national name

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has recently directed the Centre to respond to a petition seeking the exclusive recognition of ‘Bharat’ as the country’s official name by March 12. The plea calls for amending Article 1 of the Indian Constitution, which currently states, “India, that is Bharat.”

The petition alleges that despite a Supreme Court directive in 2020 urging the government to review the matter, no action has been taken. Justice Sachin Dutta, after noting that the Centre and the Ministry of Law and Justice had appeared on advance notice, granted them time to file their response before listing the case for further hearing.

The plea, filed by petitioner Namaha through advocate Ashutosh Thakur, argues that successive governments have ignored requests to address the issue.

“The petitioner is left with no option but to approach this Court, as there has been no update from the respondents regarding any decision taken on the representation,” the plea stated.