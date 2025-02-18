'Ensure presence of investigative officers': Court tells DCP in 2020 Delhi violence case

NEW DELHI: A local court has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to ensure that all investigating officers (IOs) handling cases related to the 2020 Delhi riots are present in court during arguments and charge considerations. The directive comes after repeated instances of IOs failing to appear before the court, affecting the legal proceedings.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala issued the order while hearing a rioting case that had reached the stage of arguments on framing of charges.

The court had previously noted during a hearing on December 17 last year that the IO was absent and unable to clarify the number of video clips relied upon as evidence and why only selected clips were provided to the accused.

During the latest hearing on February 13, the court was informed that the IO, Sub-Inspector Rajiv Kumar, had not received any prior communication regarding his presence, as per the reply from the Station House Officer (SHO).