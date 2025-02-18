'Ensure presence of investigative officers': Court tells DCP in 2020 Delhi violence case

NEW DELHI: A local court has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to ensure that all investigating officers (IOs) handling cases related to the 2020 Delhi riots are present in court during arguments and charge considerations. The directive comes after repeated instances of IOs failing to appear before the court, affecting the legal proceedings.
Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala issued the order while hearing a rioting case that had reached the stage of arguments on framing of charges.
The court had previously noted during a hearing on December 17 last year that the IO was absent and unable to clarify the number of video clips relied upon as evidence and why only selected clips were provided to the accused.
During the latest hearing on February 13, the court was informed that the IO, Sub-Inspector Rajiv Kumar, had not received any prior communication regarding his presence, as per the reply from the Station House Officer (SHO).
However, Judge Pramachala pointed out that a prior office order from the Delhi Police headquarters, issued at the behest of the Commissioner of Police, mandated the presence of IOs in riot-related cases during crucial court proceedings.
The judge expressed concern that this directive was seemingly unknown to SHOs and IOs, leading to lapses in compliance. Directing DCP (Northeast) to take corrective measures, the court stated, “Suitable steps must be taken to apprise subordinate officials of instructions, guidelines, circulars, and office orders issued by superior officers.”
It also emphasised the need for a mechanism to fix accountability for such lapses. Delhi Police had registered more than 750 FIRs in connection with the communal clashes that broke out in the city in February 2020.
Around 24 FIRs were registered in New Usmanpur police station, 10 in Shastri Nagar, 118 in Gokulpuri, 76 in Dayalpur, 153 FIRs in Khajuri Khas, 91 in Karawal Nagar, 5 in Sonia Vihar, 137 in Bhajanpura, 26 in Welcome and 79 in Jafrabad.
Three Special Investigation Teams were formed under the Crime Branch to investigate the cases. One of the cases was registered to unearth the conspiracy behind the riots, which was investigated by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. Northeast district police investigated the remaining cases.