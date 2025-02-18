Preparations on for Feb 20 oath ceremony at Ramlila Maidan

NEW DELHI: Preparations are in full swing for the swearing-in ceremony of the Delhi Chief Minister, scheduled to take place at Ramlila Maidan on February 20. However, suspense remains regarding the identity of the CM nominee.

Sources within the BJP indicate that National General Secretaries Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh, along with the Delhi BJP unit, are supervising the arrangements. To ensure a grand occasion, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Tarun Chugh and other leaders convened a meeting at the Delhi BJP office on Monday evening. Discussions also focused on the legislative party meeting set for Wednesday.

The ceremony is expected to see the attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior cabinet ministers and top party leaders.

Invitations will be sent to chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from NDA-ruled states, with over 20 chief ministers confirmed to attend. Additionally, more than 100 MPs, along with farmers, women, priests and others, will be present. While senior party officials remain tight-lipped about the specifics, sources have confirmed that work is progressing smoothly at Ramlila Maidan.

“Stage setup and seating arrangements are being prepared, with work set to begin on Tuesday. Everything is expected to be completed in the next few days,” a party leader said. Senior BJP leaders from the central team are closely monitoring the preparations, while Delhi BJP officials are actively involved. On Friday, several senior BJP leaders visited the ground to assess progress. The event will feature three stages, with entry expected from all 10 gates of the Maidan to avoid any overcrowding.

Despite the ongoing preparations, there is still uncertainty surrounding the final selection of the chief minister. Sources suggest that, in addition to senior party leaders, some new faces are also being considered for the top post. “First-time MLAs such as Raj Kumar Bhatia, Ashish Sood, and two-time MLA Jitendra Mahajan are reportedly in the running. The final decision rests with the party’s top leadership,” according to the sources.