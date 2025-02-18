Students boycott classes after disciplinary action against 17 at Jamia University

NEW DELHI: Students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) boycotted classes on Monday as they demanded the authority to withdraw the suspension orders and restrictions on campus gatherings and protests.

The JMI administration condemned the mass boycott and expressed concerns over “attempts to defame” the institution and spread “misleading and defamatory” messages.

Meanwhile, the 17 students who were suspended by the university, addressing a press conference on Sunday, criticised the ‘brutal crackdown’ by the Jamia administration and Delhi Police.

However, the institute defended its actions, claiming the protests disrupted academic activities and resulted in property damage, including vandalism inside university premises.

Student activists said that the authorities were attempting to stifle dissent. The protest escalated after the number of students who received show cause notices increased to 17.

Students from various departments and student organisations including Fraternity Movement, AISA and ASI have extended their support to the protesting students.

In a statement, the university administration strongly condemned the ongoing protests and alleged that “external elements” were spreading lies about the institution.

“It is a matter of grave concern that some individuals and anti-social elements have, over the last four-five days, been attempting to defame the university and its students by spreading misleading, defamatory and malicious messages, and fabricated videos on social media and online platforms,” a university statement said.

Protesting students marched from the Hygienic Canteen to the Office of the Dean of Student Welfare and submitted a memorandum demanding the immediate revocation of the suspensions.

The students demanded revocation of the FIR, suspension orders, and disciplinary proceedings against all dissenting students; halting issuance of show-cause notices to protestors; and immediate withdrawal of previous notices.