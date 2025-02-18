Yamuna clean-up begins, but experts call move 'temporary’

NEW DELHI: The cleaning of the Yamuna River in Delhi has begun following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pre-election promise. Even before the new government’s official formation, the cleaning of the Yamuna River in Delhi began on Sunday with modern machines like trash skimmers, weed harvesters, and dredgers deployed on Sunday near Signature Bridge and ITO to start the cleanup.

The action follows a meeting between Lt Governor VK Saxena and the Chief Secretary after which Saxena directed Irrigation and Flood Control department officials to act immediately. The LG’s office released videos showcasing the operation, emphasising waste removal from the river.

The initiative follows a four-pronged strategy which includes, removing accumulated waste, cleaning major drains like Najafgarh and supplementary drain, monitoring existing Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), and constructing new STPs to address a 400 MGD treatment deficit. Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Jal Board, Municipal Corporation, Environment Department, PWD, and DDA, will coordinate efforts under weekly high-level monitoring.