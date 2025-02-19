Delhi HC moots panel for Chandni Chowk redevelopment

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has proposed the formation of a high-level committee of government officials to oversee the maintenance and redevelopment of the Chandni Chowk. The HC intervention comes in response to a plea highlighting the gross mismanagement and neglect of the area, despite a Rs 140-crore redevelopment project.

A bench led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya issued directives on a petition filed by the Chandni Chowk Vyapar Mandal and others. The plea accused the nodal agency, Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation Limited (SRDC), of failing to coordinate efforts among multiple agencies, including MCD, PWD, Delhi Police, and Traffic Police.

The petition paints a grim picture of the 1.3 km-long Chandni Chowk road, from Red Fort to Fateh Puri Masjid and its surrounding areas, including Chandni Chowk Metro station. It describes the region as a hub of lawlessness, plagued by encroachments, traffic chaos, and mounting garbage.