Health Ministry calls AIIMS chief for review of collegium system

NEW DELHI: The Health Ministry has called the AIIMS Director for the review of the collegium system implemented in the institute last year. The Union Ministry had implemented this system to check its efficacy for a year.

In a notice issued by the institute to all departments, it was instructed that the Union Health Ministry will review the status of the implementation of the collegiums system in the institute.

The institute demanded departments to submit the total number of the collegiums meeting held from the date of its implementation and minutes of those meetings.

“Director, AIIMS, New Delhi has desired that information may be sought from all concerned in this regards. Accordingly, all concerned are requested to provide the following information by 18 February, 2025. In case no information is received by/18.2.2025, it will presumed that no collegiums meeting have been held by the concerned Department/Centre,” the notice read.

Last year, the AIIMS Director had issued a notice to all departments after many faculty members complained that HoDs were not calling for the meeting which is affecting the functioning of departments.

According to faculty members who wanted to remain anonymous, the HoDs, who were miffed with the implementation of the collegiums, were not notified for the meetings.

Notably, in the previous system, HoDs used to be the sole decision making authority. Under the collegiums system, all proposals have to be passed by majority members of the collegium formed by faculty members based on the strength of the department. The HoDs are chairpersons of the collegium.

Besides, under the rotatory headship which is a part of the collegiums system, a faculty member can remain the HoD only for a duration of three years.