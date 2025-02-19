Kenyan diplomat’s son accused of rape, MEA seeks ‘immunity’ waiver

NEW DELHI: A mother in the national capital is running from pillar to post, seeking justice for her five-year-old daughter, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a Class 12 student of the same city school, the son of a Kenyan diplomat posted in New Delhi. The minor is in Class 1, and the accused student is an adult, police said.

Despite the gravity of the crime, the alleged police inaction due to diplomatic immunity has left the survivor’s family struggling for accountability.

Sources told this newspaper that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has sought the removal of diplomatic immunity for the accused from the Kenyan government. The waiver of immunity is a prerequisite for taking legal action against anyone enjoying such immunity.

According to the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the “immunity from jurisdiction of diplomatic agents and of persons enjoying immunity” can be waived by the sending state, in this case, Kenya. Under the Vienna convention, family members of a diplomatic agent who are part of his household and are not nationals of the receiving state enjoy the same privileges and immunities as the diplomatic agent.

“The accused has been rusticated by the school. I know that the MEA has asked the Kenyan embassy to revoke the accused father’s diplomatic immunity,” the survivor’s mother said told this newspaper on Tuesday.

The alleged incident took place last August and an FIR was lodged on September 18 under Section 75(2) (sexual harassment) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act in Greater Kailash police station.