Delhi HC advocates for compassionate approach for adolescent love, says law must evolve

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has advocated for a compassionate approach prioritising "understanding" over "punishment" in criminal cases involving adolescent love, saying the law should evolve to acknowledge such relationships that were consensual and free from coercion.

Affirming that consensual and respectful adolescent love was a natural part of human development, Justice Jasmeet Singh said adolescents should be allowed to express their feelings and engage in relationships without fear of criminalisation.

"I believe that societal and legal views on adolescent love should emphasise the rights of young individuals to engage in romantic relationships that are free from exploitation and abuse," said the court.

In an order passed on January 30 and made available on February 14, the judge said, "Love is a fundamental human experience and adolescents have the right to form emotional connections. The law should evolve to acknowledge and respect these relationships, as long as they are consensual and free from coercion."