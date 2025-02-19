Khattar inaugurates first vertical bi-facial solar plant installation in Okhla

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday inaugurated India’s first vertical bi-facial solar plant installation on Metro Viaduct at Okhla Vihar Metro station and a one-megawatt rooftop solar power plant installed at Khyber Pass depot.
The bi-facial panels can capture sunlight from both sides. It will take advantage of the metro’s elevated structure for solar energy generation without occupying any additional land. Ministry officials said this innovation can help metro rail operations be more sustainable and contribute to renewable energy goals.
The minister said, “Technological advancements, like vertical solar panels and energy-efficient LED systems, pave the way for sustainable urban living. Furthermore, responsible consumption—whether in air conditioning usage or minimising wastage—can profoundly impact energy conservation.”
Many metro stations throughout India are designed with energy-efficient technologies and use solar power systems to reduce energy consumption. The DMRC is a pioneer in integrating solar power, which helps meet a significant portion of its needs.
The ceremony was part of the International Conference on ‘Green Metro Systems – The Future of Urban Mobility’ held in Delhi. DMRC, under the banner of i-Metro and in close association with the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Indian Green Building Council hosted the programme.
Lal said that though urbanisation and industrialisation have increased pollution, initiatives such as the Delhi Metro have significantly reduced environmental impact, demonstrating that thoughtful infrastructure can drive progress while protecting nature.
“The rise in global temperatures beyond 1.5°C has become a cause for global concern, prompting nations to unite under agreements like the Paris Accord. India, too, has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, aligning its growth with sustainability,” he said.