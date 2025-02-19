Khattar inaugurates first vertical bi-facial solar plant installation in Okhla

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday inaugurated India’s first vertical bi-facial solar plant installation on Metro Viaduct at Okhla Vihar Metro station and a one-megawatt rooftop solar power plant installed at Khyber Pass depot.

The bi-facial panels can capture sunlight from both sides. It will take advantage of the metro’s elevated structure for solar energy generation without occupying any additional land. Ministry officials said this innovation can help metro rail operations be more sustainable and contribute to renewable energy goals.

The minister said, “Technological advancements, like vertical solar panels and energy-efficient LED systems, pave the way for sustainable urban living. Furthermore, responsible consumption—whether in air conditioning usage or minimising wastage—can profoundly impact energy conservation.”