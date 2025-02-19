LG Saxena asks officials to talk to Haryana for water in summer

NEW DELHI: LG VK Saxena chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review the Summer Action Plan and strategies for uninterrupted water supply in the capital amid the impending summer heat. Senior officials from various departments, including the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), attended the meeting at the LG Secretariat.

A major agenda was ensuring adequate water supply during peak summer months, with the LG directing officials to initiate talks with Haryana for sufficient water availability between May and June. The meeting also assessed ongoing efforts to clean the Yamuna River, with the LG emphasizing the need for swift and effective implementation of a four-pronged strategy to reduce pollution.

The strategy includes immediate removal of trash, garbage, and silt from the river, along with cleaning operations in major drains such as the Najafgarh Drain and Supplementary Drain. These drains are among the primary sources of pollution in the Yamuna, and their cleanup is crucial for improving water quality.

Another key focus was wastewater treatment, with the LG stressing the need for continuous monitoring of existing Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs). Officials have been directed to ensure STPs function at full capacity. To bridge the existing shortfall of approximately 400 million gallons per day (MGD) in sewage treatment, a time-bound plan for constructing new STPs and decentralized STPs (DSTPs) will be put into action.