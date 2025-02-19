On Cloud Nine

She might have been born in Nepal, but to millions in India, she’s considered a true Indian icon. Her journey began in 1989 with a debut in the Nepali film Pheri Bhetaula, but it was her entry into Bollywood with Subhash Ghai’s Saudagar (1991) that marked the start of her widespread recognition.

Manisha Koirala’s fame skyrocketed with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 1942: A Love Story (1994), and she quickly won the hearts of Indian audiences with her Tamil debut in Mani Ratnam’s Bombay (1995). The following years saw her shine in Khamoshi: The Musical (1996) and Indian (1996) and she continued to captivate audiences with her roles in Dil Se (1998) and Mudhalvan (1999). While her career had its ups and downs, she made a powerful return last year with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi.

Recently, Tanishq’s latest campaign featured the iconic song ‘Aaj Main Upar’ from Khamoshi, with Koirala revisiting the track, bringing a sense of nostalgia to her fans. We caught up with her to dive into the experience behind this beautiful new project.

Tell us about revisiting ‘Aaj Main Upar’ from Khamoshi.

For me, it was really a déjavu. You know, back then, when the song was released as part of the soundtrack for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), I had loved the song and really enjoyed performing it. Now, getting to be part of this new version with one of my favourite jewellery brands… it was truly a lovely experience. I really enjoyed it and it was so much fun!