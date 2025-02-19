Owners can now retrieve crucial documents, belongings before vehicles are seized for scrapping

“..all the RVSFs (Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities) associated with the Transport Department, GNCTD are hereby directed to give at least one chance to the vehicle owners or their authorised/representatives to inspect their impounded/seized vehicles and recover their important/valuable documents and items kept in the vehicle before it is impounded/seized and handed over to the RVSF for scrapping of the vehicle,” it stated.

Recently, a case also came to light in which a car was towed away by the enforcement team from a house in Keshavpuram without informing the vehicle owner. The transport department team left after pasting a notice on the wall. The vehicle owner kept wandering around, but neither the transport department nor the scrapping agency gave him the documents kept in the car.

In another notification, the department has made changes in the Delhi Parking and Management Rules 2019. Now the owners of impounded vehicles will have to pay double the custody charges if vehicles are kept with the department for more than seven days.