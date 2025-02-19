Rekha Gupta to be new Delhi CM, 50,000 people may attend swearing-in ceremony

NEW DELHI: Rekha Gupta was chosen as the next Delhi Chief Minister by the BJP legislature party meeting on Wednesday.
A former president of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), the 50-year-old Gupta won the Shalimar Bagh seat in the 2025 assembly elections by a margin of 29,595 votes.
Parvesh Verma, who defeated former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi assembly seat, is set to become the Deputy CM.
The new Delhi CM and her council of ministers will take oath at the iconic Ramlila Maidan on Thursday.
The BJP had earlier on Wednesday named former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and its national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar as the party's central observers for the election of its Delhi legislature party leader who will be the next CM.
The CM-elect will meet Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas to stake claim to form the new government.
Meanwhile, preparations are on in full swing for the oath-taking ceremony at the iconic Ramlila Maidan on Thursday. Lieutenant Governor Saxena will administer the oath to the CM and cabinet ministers.
BJP sources claimed that nearly 50,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues and CMs of states ruled by the BJP and its allies.
A senior BJP leader at the party office said the oath talking ceremony will not only be attended by political leaders but also prominent personalities from other walks of life.
"We are expecting the presence of around 50,000 people at the historic Ramlila ground. Considering the enthusiasm as the party has come to power after 27 years, footfall can even touch one lakh and the arrangements have been made keeping this in mind," the party leader said.
According to party insiders, outgoing Chief Minister Atishi, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia have also been invited as per protocol. Senior bureaucrats, including Delhi’s Chief Secretary and the Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, will oversee the official proceedings.
"Three stages are being set up at the venue: the central stage will host PM Modi, Lt. Governor VK Saxena, BJP chief JP Nadda, and the new chief minister along with the cabinet members. The remaining stages will accommodate Union ministers, chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, and other distinguished guests," said a party insider.
In the assembly poll results announced on February 8, the BJP secured 48 seats in the 70-member Assembly, returning to power in the city after 26 years. The AAP won only 22 seats.
Many within the party had predicted that the BJP leadership could choose a "dark horse" as Delhi's next chief minister, a strategy the party opted for in Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
According to party insiders, the council of ministers is likely to include “a mix of experience and youth”, with representation from each of the dominant caste and community groupings in the capital.
(With inputs from Anup Verma)