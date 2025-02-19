Rekha Gupta to be new Delhi CM, 50,000 people may attend swearing-in ceremony

NEW DELHI: Rekha Gupta was chosen as the next Delhi Chief Minister by the BJP legislature party meeting on Wednesday.

A former president of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), the 50-year-old Gupta won the Shalimar Bagh seat in the 2025 assembly elections by a margin of 29,595 votes.

Parvesh Verma, who defeated former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi assembly seat, is set to become the Deputy CM.

The new Delhi CM and her council of ministers will take oath at the iconic Ramlila Maidan on Thursday.

The BJP had earlier on Wednesday named former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and its national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar as the party's central observers for the election of its Delhi legislature party leader who will be the next CM.

The CM-elect will meet Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas to stake claim to form the new government.

Meanwhile, preparations are on in full swing for the oath-taking ceremony at the iconic Ramlila Maidan on Thursday. Lieutenant Governor Saxena will administer the oath to the CM and cabinet ministers.

BJP sources claimed that nearly 50,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues and CMs of states ruled by the BJP and its allies.

A senior BJP leader at the party office said the oath talking ceremony will not only be attended by political leaders but also prominent personalities from other walks of life.