Sufinama in Delhi

In the fast-paced world of today, humans are making nearly thousands of decisions in a single day, leaving little room for rest. As finding moments of peace and happiness has become like chasing shadows, some are turning to the wisdom of Sufism to reconnect with themselves. For PR professional Shreya Pathak, her Spotify playlist of Sufi songs is a way to switch off from the world.

“On days when my mind feels blocked, unable to think about what’s next, I turn to my favourite songs like ‘Arziyan’ from the film Delhi-6 or the soulful melodies of A.R. Rahman and Kailash Kher. I’ve named my playlist Inner Peace because, in the end, the peace within is what truly reflects outward.” Account director Shivangi Malhotra, listens to ‘Khwaja Mere Khwaja’ or ‘Kun Faya Kun’ to feel that “immediate” sense of calm in unnerving situations.

Giving Delhiites a chance to be touched by the magic of Sufi, the three-day festival Jahan-e-Khusrau makes a grand return to the city for its 25th edition. Curated by renowned filmmaker, painter and cultural figure, Muzaffar Ali, it brings dervishes, qawwali, Bhakti renditions, and Sufi dance and music.

The highlight is its theme of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — imagining the world as one where Sufi music, poetry, art, dance and heritage will merge to become one soul-stirring act through interesting crossovers between artists from Delhi, Kashmir, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Punjab, Mumbai, Rajasthan and Kutch, along with a bustling crafts bazaar and culinary table. “This silver jubilee edition is an invitation to rediscover the timeless wisdom of Sufi traditions and to celebrate the harmony that binds us all,” Ali says.