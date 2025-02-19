Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Meeting Owl 4+

This advanced all-in-one video/audio conferencing device comes with 4K UHD 360° video. The Owl 4+ is easy to set up and has 8 omnidirectional beamforming mics, which pick up clear audio up to 5.5m. It also has two speakers for 360° coverage and works with all leading video conferencing platforms seamlessly. If hybrid collaboration is essential for you and your team, the Meeting Owl 4+ is a great option.

amazon.in, owllabs.com

Nikon Coolpix P1100

The P1100 is a super-zoom camera with an incredible 125x Optical zoom. Ideal for wildlife, bird, astronaut, and sports photography, the P1100 provides incredible detail even at long distances, thanks to superior chromatic aberration correction and cutting-edge image processing tech. Other features include a focus-mode selector, a control ring and a back zoom button. You also get a hi-res EVF, vary-angle LCD and dedicated modes for bird-watching, moon photography among other things. nikon.co.in