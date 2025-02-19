Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list
Meeting Owl 4+
This advanced all-in-one video/audio conferencing device comes with 4K UHD 360° video. The Owl 4+ is easy to set up and has 8 omnidirectional beamforming mics, which pick up clear audio up to 5.5m. It also has two speakers for 360° coverage and works with all leading video conferencing platforms seamlessly. If hybrid collaboration is essential for you and your team, the Meeting Owl 4+ is a great option.
amazon.in, owllabs.com
Nikon Coolpix P1100
The P1100 is a super-zoom camera with an incredible 125x Optical zoom. Ideal for wildlife, bird, astronaut, and sports photography, the P1100 provides incredible detail even at long distances, thanks to superior chromatic aberration correction and cutting-edge image processing tech. Other features include a focus-mode selector, a control ring and a back zoom button. You also get a hi-res EVF, vary-angle LCD and dedicated modes for bird-watching, moon photography among other things. nikon.co.in
Blaupunkt Atomik BB60
Blaupunkt audio devices offer great sound and value; the Atomik BB60 is a newly launched 60W party boombox with IPX6 splash/dust-proof protection built in. I used the BB60 indoors and outdoors in the garden for several days and got good results, especially indoors) for music, thanks to dual speakers and radiators. Sound is ample to fill a medium-sized room and the Karaoke option is great fun especially with a wireless mic. You also get Jazzy Aura party neon lights to liven up the mood. Battery lasts longer than 10 hours easily. The BB60 connects easily via BT with good range; you can also plug in via USB, TF card, and even make/receive calls. Great stuff! blaupunktaudio.in
Proxgy Hat+™
Proxgy’s Hat+™ is a brilliant hard hat attachment that brings refreshing cool air to the user in even the most intense and adverse environments. Designed for both comfort and safety this innovative product helps reduce heat stress and fatigue, helping wearers stay cool and efficient and maintaining full protection. Battery lasts for up to 48 hours on a charge while the speed and temperature settings can be personalised and adjusted according to the wearer’s preference. A highly useful device! proxgy.com