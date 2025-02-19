Wedding stage set, but where is groom: AAP's jibe at BJP over delay in naming new CM

NEW DELHI: The AAP has sharply criticised the BJP for preparing an elaborate swearing-in ceremony without naming a chief minister for Delhi. Gopal Rai, Delhi State Convener of AAP, mocked the BJP’s situation, likening it to a wedding procession set up without a groom.

He questioned whether the saffrong party was struggling to make a decision or hiding something important. Rai pointed out that usually after an election, the winning party selects its leader and stakes its claim to form the government.

However, in this case, the BJP is setting up the stage and finalising arrangements without revealing who will lead the government. “For the first time in India’s history, we’re witnessing something unusual.

In every state and at the Centre, governments are formed promptly after elections, but here everything is ready—the wedding procession is prepared, the stage is set and inspections are being carried out.

The only thing missing is the groom,” said Rai, adding, “The BJP is yet to announce the CM’s name. Either they are struggling to decide, or they are hiding something.”