BJP’s ‘Viksit Delhi pledge ceremony’ for city’s progress

NEW DELHI: Announcing that a new chapter was unfolding for the national capital’s progress, Delhi BJP on Wednesday invited the people to the ‘Viksit Delhi Pledge Ceremony’ at Ramlila Maidan. Chief Minister-elect Rekha Gupta and cabinet members will take oath.

In a post on X, the Delhi BJP said, “A new chapter of Delhi’s progress is about to begin. With the ‘Viksit Delhi Pledge Ceremony’, we all will move towards new heights of development in Delhi. Come to Ramlila Maidan and witness this historic moment!”

The post mentions that the ceremony will take place on February 20 at 10 am. The party has named the oath-taking ceremony ‘Viksit Delhi Pledge Ceremony’ following its promise of putting the national capital back on track with development.

Pillars on Delhi roads were adorned with full size posters of saffron colored invite reading, ‘Viksit Delhi shapath samaroh’ in Hindi, with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders.

The party has been blaming the previous AAP government for failing to perform its duties. Ahead of the polls, in its manifesto titled ‘Viksit Delhi Sankalp’, the BJP had promised that when the party forms the government, it would “give Delhi a new direction”.

On January 28, the BJP had released its ‘Viksit Delhi Sankalp’ or election manifesto on its official website, promising controversial and UP model Anti-Romeo squads, free metro travel under the National Common Mobility Card to eligible students, free electricity to poor households, laptops to Class 12 students, free e-scooters to girl students, and `20,000 to pujaris and grant this.

The manifesto claimed, “When BJP forms the government, we will give Delhi a new direction.”