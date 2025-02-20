‘Boobs’ and ‘God promise’ raised red flags, say parents of 5-year-old in complaint against Kenyan diplomat’s son

NEW DELHI: The First Information Report (FIR) filed by the mother of a five-year-old girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a Class 12 student of the same city school and the son of a Kenyan diplomat, states that the incident came to light when the Class 1 student used words like “boobs” and “God promise,” which her parents found highly alarming.

According to the FIR, which is in possession of TNIE, the accused allegedly touched the girl’s private parts, causing an injury. She also recalled seeing the accused, wearing a yellow shirt, twice while travelling on the school bus.

“Since when, we found out about this, she had gone through two medical tests and had gone though questionings in the last 48 hours. She is a 5 years old girl and has gone through a lot of trauma since then and the incident had happened sometime during the last month (August), which she confessed on September 16,” read the FIR registered at GK-1 police station on September 18.

The FIR further stated that as the survivor is very scared of the accused who harassed her, it all come into light when she was using words like ‘boobs’ and ‘God promise’, which we found very surprising also she was using the phrase “secret promise”.