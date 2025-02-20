Delhi Cabinet's first proposal to boost health schemes, aims one lakh beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat

NEW DELHI: As Delhi prepares for the swearing-in of its Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta, the city’s bureaucratic machinery is all set to roll out central health schemes and extend a key initiative to all residents.

According to an exclusive document accessed by TNIE, the health department has drafted a proposal to rebrand the Aam Aadmi Party's flagship Mohalla Clinics as Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. In addition, the government aims to enroll the first one lakh beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The proposals are expected to get passed in the first cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday.

The document outlines that eligible families will receive annual health insurance coverage under the Ayushman scheme, while senior citizens above 70 years of age will be issued a Vay Vandana Card.

Officials have confirmed that the selection process for beneficiaries will be based on data from the National Family Health Survey and the Socio-Economic and Caste Census of 2011.

Officials indicated a potential increase in the existing health insurance coverage from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for Delhi residents.