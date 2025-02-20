Delhi civic bodies launch cleanup, infra push ahead of CM Rekha Gupta’s swearing-in

NEW DELHI: Even before the new government is sworn in, civic authorities in the capital have sprung to action announcing a slew of wide-ranging measures aimed at addressing residents’ concerns. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was the first of the block.

A few days after presenting its 17,000 crore budget on February 13, the civic body announced night sweeping operations and cleaning drives in 312 markets across the city including Chandni Chowk, Krishna Nagar Lal Quarter, New Friends Colony Market, and Srinivaspuri Markets.

The corporation also made registration mandatory for Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs), i.e. government departments, local bodies, public sector units, and private institutions generating more than 100 kg of waste daily. The corporation has also imposed a Rs 10,000 fine on the illegal parking of second-hand cars for hire or sale, on public roads.

Meanwhile, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has ramped up efforts to increase the collection of property taxes, identifying roughly 3,200 defaulters. Notices have been served to these individuals who collectively owe Rs 200 crore in the last three years. The Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) has also come up with a 100-day plan as a blueprint for work once the new government is sworn in.

The plan specifically focuses on the redevelopment of roads to enhance connectivity. This will include recarpeting and pothole repair; desilting of drains; and steps to curb waterlogging during the monsoon. The poor condition of roads had emerged as a major issue in the run-up to the elections.

At the same time, cleanup activities have begun in the Yamuna River with the deployment of modern machines like trash skimmers, weed harvesters, and dredgers.

