Delhi taxi owners protest as fitness tests halted over colour-coded stickers

NEW DELHI: Taxi owners in the city are perturbed after the Transport Department suspended fitness checks for vehicles without the mandatory colour-coded stickers. These stickers, required along with the high-security number plate (HSRP), indicate the vehicle’s fuel type and emission category.

Taxi unions argue that even vehicles with proof of sticker application are being denied fitness checks despite presenting their receipts.

Taxi unions alleged that since last week, the Transport Department has refused to conduct fitness tests on vehicles without these stickers.

They pointed out that even those who have applied for the stickers and are waiting for them to be installed are facing problems. The delay in receiving stickers, which takes 10 to 15 days, has made it difficult for taxi owners to keep their vehicles on the road legally.

Without a valid fitness certificate, these vehicles risk heavy fines if they operate. “It’s a total harassment of taxis that even when they have booking receipts for the stickers, the department is not allowing fitness checks. There is no utility of such color coded stickers when all taxis display stripes mandated by the government,” RS Rathore, president of the All India Auto-Taxi Transport Congress Union, said.

The unions have demanded an extension until March 31 for all vehicle owners to get their stickers. Many states have granted such extensions following court orders, but Delhi has not provided any relief.

Taxi unions also plan to meet the Transport Commissioner to raise their concerns. No response was received from the department. According to the rules, vehicles must display colour-coded stickers on their front and rear windshields.

Blue stickers are for petrol or CNG vehicles, with an additional green stripe indicating BS-6 compliance. Orange stickers are for diesel vehicles, and grey for electric vehicles.