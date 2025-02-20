Elections over, now pay attention to law and order: Sisodia

NEW DELHI: A day ahead of the swearing in ceremony, the AAP on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP and Union home minister Amit Shah over the brutal rape of a seven-year-old girl in Tilak Nagar. AAP leader Manish Sisodia said the incident has once again exposed Delhi’s worsening security situation.

With the elections now over, the former deputy CM criticised the BJP for focusing on attacking Kejriwal instead of addressing governance failures. He demanded immediate action to restore law and order, stressing the need to ensure justice for victims.

“It is shocking that the BJP took so long just to decide on a leader. Even now, it is unclear whether they have actually chosen one or if they lack confidence in their pick... they have no time to focus on schools, hospitals, electricity, or water supply,” Sisodia hit out.