‘Hymen area seems partially broken’, say medical reports of five-year-old

NEW DELHI: The medical reports of the five-year-old girl, allegedly sexually assaulted by a Class 12 student of the same city school have revealed that her “hymen area seems partially broken”. The accused is son of a Kenyan diplomat posted in New Delhi, According to the parents, the Class 1 student was taken for medical examination twice after the alleged assaults occurred in August last year.

“Around the last week of August 2024, our daughter complained of frequent urination during the day, approximately every 30 minutes. For that, we spoke to our paediatrician over the phone, and he asked us to get her tested for UTI. We did the tests, and it turned out to be negative,” said the mother of the survivor told this newspaper on Wednesday.

She said that frequent urination along with pain in the same area continued for a few more weeks. They saw another doctor who wrote, “The symptoms (frequency of urination, three weeks, history of manipulation present, local examination normal at present, except that hymen couldn’t be visualised).” They visited the two doctors last year on September 16 and 24, respectively.