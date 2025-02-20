‘Hymen area seems partially broken’, say medical reports of five-year-old

NEW DELHI: The medical reports of the five-year-old girl, allegedly sexually assaulted by a Class 12 student of the same city school have revealed that her “hymen area seems partially broken”. The accused is son of a Kenyan diplomat posted in New Delhi, According to the parents, the Class 1 student was taken for medical examination twice after the alleged assaults occurred in August last year.
“Around the last week of August 2024, our daughter complained of frequent urination during the day, approximately every 30 minutes. For that, we spoke to our paediatrician over the phone, and he asked us to get her tested for UTI. We did the tests, and it turned out to be negative,” said the mother of the survivor told this newspaper on Wednesday.
She said that frequent urination along with pain in the same area continued for a few more weeks. They saw another doctor who wrote, “The symptoms (frequency of urination, three weeks, history of manipulation present, local examination normal at present, except that hymen couldn’t be visualised).” They visited the two doctors last year on September 16 and 24, respectively.
“After being asked repeatedly, my daughter told us it happened twice by the same person on her school bus. She was terrified and did not give us more details. Our doctor recommended getting the same verified by a gynaecologist, which we did the following day (on September 17) in Apollo Hospital, and she gave us a prescription confirming the same,” the mother added.
As per the medical report of Rainbow Children Hospital, accessed by this newspaper, there is a history of manipulation. “Local examination normal except that hymen couldn’t be visualised,” read the report.
In another report from Apollo Hospital, the medical examiners stated that there was no obvious hurt or bleeding in the vaginal area but marked redness around the urethra hymenal area, which seems partially broken.