Key routes near venue for Delhi CM’s oath ceremony to face traffic restrictions, say officials

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has announced traffic restrictions and diversions ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at Ramlila Ground. The event, set for Thursday, is expected to witness a massive gathering, including the presence of several VVIPs and dignitaries.

To ensure smooth traffic management, key routes in and around the venue will face diversions.

Traffic will be redirected from Subhash Park T-Point, Raj Ghat, Delhi Gate, ITO, Ajmeri Gate, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Bhabhuti Marg - DDU Marg Red Light, and Jhandewalan roundabout.

Restrictions will also be enforced on BSZ Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate), JLN Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk), Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road (Kamla Market to Hamdard Chowk), Ranjeet Singh Flyover to Turkman Gate, and Ajmeri Gate to Kamla Market and its vicinity between 7 a.m and 4 p.m on Thursday.

Commuters have been advised to rely on public transport to ease congestion and park only in designated areas. Unauthorized roadside parking should be avoided to facilitate smooth vehicular movement.

The cops have urged the public to stay vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity or unattended objects. Travelers’ heading to New Delhi Railway Station should use the Paharganj route instead of the Ajmeri Gate side to avoid delays. There will be heavy deployment of cops and paramilitary forces to keep a strict vigil.

‘Stay vigilant’

The cops have urged public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity or unattended objects. There will be heavy deployment of cops and paramilitary forces to keep a strict vigil.