Atishi skips oath, wants BJP to fulfill promises

NEW DELHI: Following the swearing-in of the new BJP government in Delhi, the AAP has called on the BJP to honour its election promises. Former Chief Minister Atishi reminded the BJP and newly appointed Chief Minister Rekha Gupta of their pledge to provide `2,500 per month to women. Atishi urged the government to approve the scheme in its first cabinet meeting, highlighting that this was a commitment made by the Prime Minister.

Addressing the press, Atishi congratulated Rekha Gupta on becoming the city’s fourth woman chief minister and expressed hope that the promises made to women would be fulfilled. “PM Modi, all BJP leaders, and Rekha Gupta herself promised that every woman in Delhi would receive Rs 2,500 monthly in their bank accounts once the BJP came to power,” she said.

Even the prime minister said every Delhi woman should link her bank account to her phone, so they could get the message on March 8, Atishi added.

‘Women of Delhi are waiting’

Rekha Gupta took oath as the Chief Minister at a grand ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan. “The women of Delhi are waiting for a decision to be taken on this matter so that the first installment is received on March 8 as promised. I hope the BJP and Rekha Gupta will fulfil their promise,” Atishi said.