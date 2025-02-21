Delhi CM’s social media posts taken down after swearing-in

NEW DELHI: Soon after being appointed Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, the BJP MLA from Shalimar Bagh and former Delhi Mayor, sparked controversy by deleting several old posts on her handle in the social media platform ‘X’.

These posts, which allegedly made controversial remarks about former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, went viral after they resurfaced. Screenshots of the alleged comments are being circulated over social media. Amid the jubilations of government formation, the new chief minister’s activities on social media has invited sharp criticism, especially from AAP leaders who accused her of taking down past statements.

The deleted tweets reportedly contained harsh remarks about Kejriwal’s governance, corruption allegations and policy decisions. Many social media users were seen questioning her motives behind the deletions, with some arguing that they reveal a shift in her political stance after taking charge as chief minister.

AAP supporters flagged what they described as inappropriate language used by Gupta in attacking her political rival. “Meet the new Delhi CM. But Ranveer and Samay are spoiling society,” says a sarcastic comment on Reddit, sharing screenshots of an old tweet by Gupta.

“Kejriwal apna janamdin kabhi nahi manata. Unhone apni maa se ghatna ka video manga tha, jise wo nahi de saki thi (Kejriwal never celebrates his birthday. He once asked his mother for a video of the incident, which she couldn’t provide),” a Oct 5, 2016 post reportedly reads. A preview of the tweet is still available in Google Search but the post apparently has been deleted.