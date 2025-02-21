Delhi Government terminates staff of former CM Atishi, ex-AAP ministers after cabinet change

The Delhi government’s Services Department has terminated the appointments of staff working under former Chief Minister (CM) Atishi and other ministers of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. The move follows the newly elected council of ministers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taking charge.
The terminated employees include Officers on Special Duty (OSD), communication officers, advisors, and personal staff of the former ministers, along with chairpersons of various committees, boards, and corporations.
In an official order released on Thursday evening, the Services Department stated that the formation of a new government requires fresh appointments across all categories.
"Accordingly, the deployment and appointment of officers has to take place afresh after taking of oath and assumption of office by the new Hon’ble Chief Minister/Cabinet Ministers," the order read.
"Accordingly, all co-terminus appointments made earlier in the office(s) of former Hon’ble Chief Minister/Cabinet Ministers stand terminated. The offices of Hon’ble Chief Minister and Ministers will submit fresh proposals to GAD for co-terminus appointments in accordance with DOPT O.M. dated 07.11.2022."
However, the Services Department clarified that regular staff belonging to the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) and Delhi Subordinate Services (DSS) cadre would continue in their positions under the newly sworn-in CM and council of ministers until further notice.
"All the officers, officials, DTIC staff from various departments/organisations/corporations/boards/hospitals, etc., 'deployed in diverted capacity' in the offices of Hon’ble Chief Minister and Ministers shall be deemed to have been relieved from duties with immediate effect," the order further stated. "They shall report to their respective departments/Boards/Autonomous Bodies/Corporations/Hospitals, etc., with immediate effect."