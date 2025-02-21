Delhi Government terminates staff of former CM Atishi, ex-AAP ministers after cabinet change

The Delhi government’s Services Department has terminated the appointments of staff working under former Chief Minister (CM) Atishi and other ministers of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. The move follows the newly elected council of ministers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taking charge.

The terminated employees include Officers on Special Duty (OSD), communication officers, advisors, and personal staff of the former ministers, along with chairpersons of various committees, boards, and corporations.

In an official order released on Thursday evening, the Services Department stated that the formation of a new government requires fresh appointments across all categories.

"Accordingly, the deployment and appointment of officers has to take place afresh after taking of oath and assumption of office by the new Hon’ble Chief Minister/Cabinet Ministers," the order read.