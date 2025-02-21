From Pollution to infra, task cut out for new Delhi govt

NEW DELHI: After a 27-year hiatus, the BJP has regained power in the capital, but its real challenge begins now. With Rekha Gupta sworn in as chief minister on Thursday, the BJP faces an uphill battle in its first year, grappling with pollution, infrastructure issues and maintaining welfare schemes promised by the outgoing AAP government. BJP’s decisive win in this year’s assembly elections, securing 48 out of 70 seats, ended AAP’s decade-long rule.

However, the new government must quickly fulfill campaign promises, such as a monthly `2,500 honorarium for women, surpassing AAP’s `2,100 scheme. AAP has raised concerns over the BJP’s financial ability to sustain such schemes.

The fate of popular AAP freebies like free electricity, water and women’s bus travel is uncertain. While BJP leaders have pledged to retain these benefits, skepticism remains.

The BJP is also introducing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, offering up to `5 lakh in medical coverage per beneficiary, and plans to revamp AAP’s mohalla clinics, potentially sparking political tensions. Additionally, the BJP plans to address financial mismanagement allegations against AAP and revisit scandals like the liquor policy and ‘sheesh mahal’ controversy.

Environmental issues, particularly the polluted Yamuna River, are high on the agenda, with the BJP deploying trash skimmers and dredgers to tackle pollution. Infrastructure concerns, such as crumbling roads and overburdened public transport, must be addressed swiftly for the BJP to maintain credibility.