Six-time MLA Mohan Singh Bisht tasked to help Rekha Gupta run House

NEW DELHI: The BJP has nominated Mohan Singh Bisht as the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Its senior-most legislator who won six times from Karawal Nagar and Mustafabad hogged the limelight recently, seeking the latter constituency renamed Shivpuri.

Bisht raised the demand a day after his victory from Mustafabad, with a significant minority community population. He suggested two names: “Shiv Vihar” or “Shiv Puri”, justifying his proposal by claiming the Hindu population was higher in the constituency.

Bisht also made news during the assembly polls when the BJP omitted his name from the second list of candidates, favouring Kapil Mishra from Karawal Nagar instead. Bisht, who represented the seat five times, became rebellious.

Amid claims that Bisht may fight from Karawal Nagar on an AAP ticket, the BJP declared him the candidate from Mustafabad. His was the lone name in the party’s third list for Delhi. From 1998 to 2020, he lost only once, in 2015 when AAP leader Kapil Mishra defeated him.