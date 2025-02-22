Delhi’s Korean Cultural Centre now has a special zone for K-webtoons

The Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI) Delhi has introduced a dedicated space in the central lobby of their building, dedicated to Korean webtoons. This permanent experience area offers a unique way for fans to dive deeper into the world of K-content. Praveen Pandey, Delhi University student said the K-Webtoon Zone will be new and exciting for the students who come here to learn Korean language.

“The way there is an exclusive zone for Taekwondo and Samulnori students, there will now be an exclusive zone for the students interested in K-Webtoon. It will make it easy for us to explore Korean cartoons and satire. Between our studies here we can take a break and come here to read an episode of the webtoon. Since we study the Korean language over here, this will be an additional tool that will assist us in our study of the Korean language,” said Pandey.

Nikita, DU student sad her favourite hangout is now going to be the K-webtoon booth in the centre Cultural Centre. “The space is cozy and comfortable and after our Korean language classes, this will be a nice space to chill out. This will be a form of visual learning for us,” she said.

Webtoon is a comic culture developed in Korea that refers to digital comics serialised on platform media such as Naver and Daum. It is also used overseas to refer to the digital comic (webcomic) format that originated in Korea.

Director KCCI Hwang Il-yong said that in line with ‘Make in India’ initiatives, Korean culture and its contents which are reproduced in India can be described as a unique version of ‘Make in India’. “Korean cultural content is not just being consumed but also recreated and localised by Indian youth. A prime example of this is the thriving K-Pop scene in India. For the past 13 years, the Korean Cultural Centre India has been organising the annual ‘All India K-Pop Contest,’ where all participant-generated content—videos, photos, and performances—has been entirely produced by Indians in India,” the director said.

This cultural reproduction extends beyond the contest, with Indian fans and commercial vendors creating secondary and tertiary products like postcards, wallets, and stickers inspired by K-Pop artists and events. “Looking ahead, we anticipate that Indian content production companies and agencies will increasingly incorporate K-Pop elements into their work, potentially developing uniquely Indian adaptations,” the director added.

Why is it Korea, K-webtoons are emerging as the next major content powerhouse following K-pop and K-drama? There are examples of them serving as a key source material for various media adaptations. “Compelling characters and captivating stories have always served as the foundation for expanding cultural and media forms. Across the world, traditional folktales and classic literature continue to be reimagined as commercial content. In India, stories of Ram and Krishna are still being adapted into various formats, keeping their cultural essence alive. Similarly, in Korea, traditional narratives and historical texts continue to inspire diverse content, including films, music, musicals, and comics, ensuring that these age-old stories remain relevant for modern audiences,” said the director.

K-Webtoons have evolved into a diverse storytelling medium, covering a wide range of genres, including romance, fantasy, horror, action, crime, and mystery. They feature an array of characters—from police officers, lawyers, and students to doctors, knights, and even fantasy magicians—set across different time periods, from ancient eras to the distant future. These webtoons employ various narrative styles, such as chronological, episodic, omnibus, and multiverse storytelling, making them highly engaging for audiences.