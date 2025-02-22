IIT Kanpur exam question mocking Kejriwal over ‘Mann Ki Baat’ tuning goes viral

NEW DELHI: A question in an IIT Kanpur examination has gone viral on social media for blending politics, engineering, and satire.

The question referenced former Delhi Chief Minister and IIT graduate Arvind Kejriwal, who, after losing the recent Delhi Assembly elections, wishes to listen to PM Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” on Vividh Bharti FM (105.4 MHz). The exam, dated February 11, 2025, was conducted by the Department of Electrical Engineering and included a two-mark question that has sparked widespread discussion online.

The viral question read: “After a crushing defeat in the Delhi elections, IIT Alumnus Arvind Kejriwal wants to tune into the ‘Mann ki Baat’ program by our PM on the Vividh Bharti (AIR) FM at a frequency of 105.4 MHz. Mr. Kejriwal wants to design a filter that may pass the content of the Vividh Bharti channel while attenuating (rejecting) the adjacent FM radio channels Radio Nasha (107.2 MHz) and FM Rainbow Lucknow (100.7 MHz) by at least -60 dB.”

It further said: “Since he spent a lot of money during the election campaign, he can only afford a resistor of 50 ohms, a variable inductor, and a variable capacitor to design this filter. Can you please help Mr. Kejriwal design this filter using the R, L, and C components and find out: (a) the quality factor (Q) of this filter; (b) the values of inductance and capacitance needed?” The sub-questions carried two marks each.

The post quickly gained traction, with many users expressing curiosity about the professor who framed the question.