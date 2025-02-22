'Modi guarantee just a slogan,’ say AAP leaders as BJP stays silent on Rs 2,500 women’s scheme

NEW DELHI: A day after the BJP-led Delhi government’s first cabinet meeting, AAP leader and former Chief Minister Atishi on Friday accused the ruling party of betraying women by failing to implement the Rs 2,500 Mahila Samriddhi Yojana as promised.

She said the BJP had broken its commitment despite assurances from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda that the scheme would be passed in the first cabinet meeting.

The absence of any announcement regarding the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana triggered criticism from AAP leaders, who accused the BJP of backtracking on its electoral promise. “This proves ‘Modi’s guarantee’ is just a slogan. Now, the entire city is asking, when will women receive their Rs 2,500?” AAP leaders said in a statement. AAP has demanded clarity from BJP on when the scheme will be implemented.