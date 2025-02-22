Delhi

'Modi guarantee just a slogan,’ say AAP leaders as BJP stays silent on Rs 2,500 women’s scheme

Atishi accuses BJP of betraying women, demands clarity on implementation
Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi during a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. Atishi has criticised the newly formed BJP government in Delhi for not fulfilling its pre-poll promise of passing the scheme of Rs 2,500 monthly allowance to women at the first cabinet meeting.
Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi during a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. Atishi has criticised the newly formed BJP government in Delhi for not fulfilling its pre-poll promise of passing the scheme of Rs 2,500 monthly allowance to women at the first cabinet meeting. PTI
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: A day after the BJP-led Delhi government’s first cabinet meeting, AAP leader and former Chief Minister Atishi on Friday accused the ruling party of betraying women by failing to implement the Rs 2,500 Mahila Samriddhi Yojana as promised.

She said the BJP had broken its commitment despite assurances from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda that the scheme would be passed in the first cabinet meeting.

The absence of any announcement regarding the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana triggered criticism from AAP leaders, who accused the BJP of backtracking on its electoral promise. “This proves ‘Modi’s guarantee’ is just a slogan. Now, the entire city is asking, when will women receive their Rs 2,500?” AAP leaders said in a statement. AAP has demanded clarity from BJP on when the scheme will be implemented.

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com