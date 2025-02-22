NIA chargesheet against 2 aides of Arsh Dalla

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed chargesheet in Patiala House Courts against two aides of alleged Canada-based Khalistani designated terrorist and gangster Arshdeep Singh a.k.a Arsh Dalla in the terror-gangster syndicate case. According to officials, the chargesheet was filed on Thursday against absconder Neeraj Pandit a.k.a Neeraj Faridpuria and Anil Singh.

The NIA investigations revealed that Arsh Dalla, a member of Khalistan Tiger Force, was funding a terror-gangster syndicate in India, of which the two men were a part.

“The investigations have revealed that the two chargesheeted accused were in continuous contact with Dalla and various gang members of Bambiha gang. These men had actively participated in the murder conspiracy of Jasveer Deeghot in Palwal (Haryana),” said a NIA official. The official added, “Anil was arrested on Sept 5, 2024 and Neeraj is still at large. NIA is continuing with its efforts to destroy the terror-gangster syndicates.”