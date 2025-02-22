Not a penny will be wasted on glorifying govt, says Delhi BJP

NEW DELHI: Promising a transparent advertisement policy, the Delhi BJP government on Friday asserted that every advertisement issued would serve the public interest, and not a single rupee of taxpayer money would be spent on glorifying the government, chief minister, or the party.

While in opposition, the BJP had frequently criticised the AAP government for allegedly misusing public funds for self-promotion rather than developmental projects.

Throughout its election campaign, the BJP pledged to put an end to such expenditure, terming it an example of mismanagement and bad governance. “Delhi residents remember how, before the oath-taking ceremonies of Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP government in 2015 and 2020, public money was used to flood the streets and newspapers with government advertisements. In contrast, on Thursday, our government did not spend a single penny from the public treasury on promoting the swearing-in event,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

“All advertisements, hoardings, and invitations for the ‘Developed Delhi’ oath-taking ceremony were funded entirely by the BJP itself,” he added.

Meanwhile, AAP in response said in a statement, “Every government allocates a budget for advertisements. The AAP government has spent less than half of its allotted amount. In contrast, the BJP is notorious for wasteful expenditure. Between April 2014 and October 2017, the Modi government splurged over Rs 3,600 crore on advertisements across print, electronic, and outdoor media. From 2018-19 to mid-2023, another Rs 3,064.42 crore was spent.”

“Instead of reckless spending, the BJP should practice positive politics and fulfill the promises made to the people,” it added.

AAP hits back

