The keys to a kingdom

At the heart of Delhi’s dense ridge forest, Malcha Mahal has long been a place of intrigue. Once a Tughlaq-era hunting lodge, this structure stands as a relic of lost royalty and a contested historical legacy. A recent book, The House of Awadh: A Hidden Tragedy (HarperCollins), attempts to uncover this mystery. Written by Dutch journalist Aletta André and writer Abhimanyu Kumar, it delves into the saga of Begum Wilayat Mahal and her family who claimed to be the rightful heir to Awadh’s royal lineage, shedding light on their struggle for recognition, their self-imposed exile in the Mahal, and the broader historical and political context surrounding their lives. The book launch, held at Oxford Bookstore in Connaught Place, featured a panel discussion with the authors, historian Narayani Basu, and writer Karan Madhok.

Basu reflected on the importance of Malcha Mahal in Delhi’s history. She pointed out that while the story of a “lost queen” living in a ruined hunting lodge has captured the public imagination, it represents only a fragment of a much larger historical narrative. “History is not a series of isolated events. It’s a continuum where events bleed into each other. The story of Begum Wilayat Mahal is not just about one woman’s claim to royalty—it’s about the legacy of Awadh, the trauma of Partition, and the way we construct historical truth,” she said.