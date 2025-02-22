Wim Wenders: Country roads took him home

On the road

Wenders’ road movies, his getaways, ironically repaired his soul and restored him to Germany. In a revelation that brought the house down, the director talked of how his American studio and Harry Dean Stanton, his lead actor in Paris Texas, tried to convince him to get Stanton and Nastassja Kinski, who was playing his wife, back together as a family or at least “accommodate a U-turn on the highway”, to suggest its possibility at the end…. Wings of Desire (1987), also shown in Delhi, marked Wenders’ “homecoming”, and was his first German film after eight years in the US. The main characters are guardian angels in trench coats who listen to the thoughts of mortals and attempt to comfort them.

Wenders said he did not make too fine a distinction in his technique while shooting documentaries and features. For instance, the director sees The Buena Vista Social Club (1999), his Oscar-nominated film on forgotten artistes of Cuban music, as a fairytale. If you come to it thinking you will get a thumbs up or a thumbs down on Fidel’s Cuba or Communism, you may be disappointed.

“These were old people who loved their country and decided to stay. They asked me specifically not to make them say anything about Cuba but that they would be glad to tell him about their lives,” said Wenders. “By the end of it, they were playing in New York’s Carnegie Hall as if they were Beatles. Ibrahim Ferrer, the singer, took me to his home, showed me his refrigerator, and then down the street that had every home gifted a refrigerator he bought by him…. I had recorded a fairytale…. I don’t think it lacked anything.”