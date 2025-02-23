Atishi appointed Delhi Leader of Opposition, first woman to hold post

A couple of weeks after the Delhi election results, AAP MLA and former Chief Minister Atishi was elected as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the assembly on Sunday.

The decision was taken during a legislative meeting attended by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and all 22 MLAs.

Atishi, a two-time MLA from Kalkaji assembly constituency, secured her seat by defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress’ Alka Lamba.

The election saw significant losses for the AAP, with most senior leaders—including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Somnath Bharti—losing their seats.

Among the senior leaders, only Atishi and her ministerial colleague Gopal Rai managed to retain their positions.From the beginning after election results, Atishi emerged as a frontrunner for the LoP post, with Gopal Rai also considered a potential candidate due to his long experience. Party sources, however, said that Atishi, a woman legislature, was given preference over a woman CM candidate. They also noted that Atishi’s dynamic leadership and vocal criticism of the newly elected BJP government—especially over its failure to approve the Mahila Samridhi Yojana during its first cabinet meeting helped secure her appointment.