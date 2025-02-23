Delhi HC sets March 21 deadline for Bar association elections

NEW DELHI: In a decisive move, the Delhi High Court has ordered all Bar Association elections in the capital to be held on March 21, following multiple delays due to procedural lapses and logistical challenges.

A three-judge Bench of Justices Yashwant Varma, Rekha Palli, and C Hari Shankar cited repeated breaches of election timelines while issuing fresh directives.

Originally scheduled for December 2024, the elections were postponed to February 7, then February 28, before the latest rescheduling.

The Court criticised the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) for failing to constitute its Election Commission and stressed the need to procure Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Addressing concerns over voter discrepancies, the Bench ruled that the final voter list published on February 14 must be followed for issuing proximity cards.

This order aligns with the High Court’s 2024 directive for simultaneous Bar Association elections.

Key highlights

DHCBA must constitute its Election Commission

The Commission must submit a complete election schedule by Feb 24

All discrepancies in voter proximity cards must be rectified without delay

Elections for all Bar Associations in Delhi will now held on March 21

Discrepancy flagged

One of the key issues flagged in the hearing was the discrepancy between the final voter list published on February 14, 2025, and the issuance of proximity cards to eligible voters. Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur, President of DHCBA, informed the Court about the inconsistencies, prompting the Bench to order immediate corrective action.