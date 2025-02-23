Developed Delhi tops agenda as CM Rekha Gupta meets Modi

Delhi

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Saturday, reinforcing the BJP-led administration’s commitment to the capital’s development.

Taking to social media, Gupta expressed her gratitude to the Prime Minister, saying, “Under your guidance and leadership, the BJP’s double-engine government is committed to transforming the dreams of Delhiites into a developed Delhi by walking the path of public welfare and good governance.”

Earlier in the day, Gupta also convened a meeting with officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) to address key infrastructural concerns, including road repairs and traffic management.

The Delhi BJP, in a post on X, highlighted her proactive approach, stating, “Chief Minister @gupta_rekha held a meeting with PWD officials to improve Delhi’s infrastructure, addressing issues of dug-up roads, damages, and traffic congestion.”

Following her first Cabinet meeting, CM announced the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital, supplemented with a `5 lakh top-up for beneficiaries. The government also decided to table 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the first sitting of the Delhi Assembly.

