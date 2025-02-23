Dharmendra Pradhan honours top achievers at DU’s 101st Convocation ceremony

NEW DELHI: Delhi University celebrated its 101st convocation on Saturday, awarding degrees to over 84,000 students. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was the chief guest and presented gold medals to top achievers.

He highlighted DU’s legacy, mentioning alumni like newly elected Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, and urged students to transform Delhi into a global knowledge hub. He also addressed funding concerns of 12 DU colleges, assuring resolution with the new administration.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh reflected on DU’s role in India’s independence movement and its commitment to excellence.

Professor Gurpreet Singh Tuteja announced the awarding of 159 gold medals and one silver medal to UG and PG students, along with 34 additional prizes.

Notably, female graduates outnumbered males, with 50,082 women and 27,364 men at the UG level, and 4,146 women and 2,666 men at the PG level.