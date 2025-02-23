‘Dignity of House over vindictiveness. That’s the priority’

NEW DELHI: The main goal of the BJP government is to enhance synergy among different levels of governance and to ensure appropriate punishment for those who have looted the national capital.

Although the previous AAP government had marshalled him out of the Assembly, as a Speaker, he will prioritise the House’s dignity over any feeling of vindictiveness, says Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta in his first interview after being named the Speaker with Anup Verma.

Excerpts:

How do you see government change in the national capital?

Delhi has finally emerged from the curse of misgovernance, corruption and anarchy. There is immense positivity among the people. We will finally have a national capital every Indian is proud of. Our commitment to the people is to ensure that Delhi emerges as one of the world’s most developed and prosperous capitals and takes over as the growth engine of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

What kind of challenges will the new govt face, given many issues remain to be addressed?

Yes, I agree entirely. For the past 27 years, the people have endured immense hardships. Even the most basic expectations from a government—clean water and air, a functional drainage system, and well-maintained roads—were ignored.

From Day 1, we have been working to resolve the pressing issues affecting the city. Cleaning the Yamuna River remains one of our top commitments. Over the last 12 years, the capital was reduced to an open garbage dump, with development coming to a standstill while confrontation took precedence.