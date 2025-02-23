‘Dignity of House over vindictiveness. That’s the priority’

NEW DELHI: The main goal of the BJP government is to enhance synergy among different levels of governance and to ensure appropriate punishment for those who have looted the national capital.
Although the previous AAP government had marshalled him out of the Assembly, as a Speaker, he will prioritise the House’s dignity over any feeling of vindictiveness, says Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta in his first interview after being named the Speaker with Anup Verma.
Excerpts:
How do you see government change in the national capital?
Delhi has finally emerged from the curse of misgovernance, corruption and anarchy. There is immense positivity among the people. We will finally have a national capital every Indian is proud of. Our commitment to the people is to ensure that Delhi emerges as one of the world’s most developed and prosperous capitals and takes over as the growth engine of Viksit Bharat by 2047.
What kind of challenges will the new govt face, given many issues remain to be addressed?
Yes, I agree entirely. For the past 27 years, the people have endured immense hardships. Even the most basic expectations from a government—clean water and air, a functional drainage system, and well-maintained roads—were ignored.
From Day 1, we have been working to resolve the pressing issues affecting the city. Cleaning the Yamuna River remains one of our top commitments. Over the last 12 years, the capital was reduced to an open garbage dump, with development coming to a standstill while confrontation took precedence.
Do you have a roadmap to implement the several promises made before the election?
We have already started work and laid out a 100-day agenda to fulfill our promises. The bureaucracy, elected representatives, the L-G office, and the DDA and MCD are all working together with renewed energy and clear direction under the leadership of PM Modi.
What are the top five priorities of the BJP government?
Our immediate priorities include providing essential amenities such as clean drinking water and a proper drainage system and strengthening roads, healthcare, and education infrastructure.
At the same time, we have set a clear target to clean the Yamuna within the next three years and are also creating a roadmap to tackle pollution. Elimination of corruption is also our number one priority. We had promised to bring forth 14 CAG reports on the floor of the House, which the AAP government had suppressed in the past 5 years, violating all constitutional norms.
After being expelled from the Assembly by the previous AAP govt, how do you view presiding over the same House now?
I am not coming with a sense of vindictiveness. The dignity of the House is paramount. Our aim is to set an example of participatory democracy and ensure that the concerns of the people are addressed. We will not allow the Assembly t become an arena for political theatrics, as was seen over the last decade. We will work towards restoring the sanctity of the House.
How do you see the future of AAP in Delhi?
AAP lacks ideology, a clear agenda, or an organisational structure. They were like a bubble that had just burst. In Punjab, we are witnessing extreme lawlessness, misgovernance, and chaos, which suggests that their days are numbered.