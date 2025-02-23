Zero tolerance on AAP corruption, says Delhi Speaker

NEW DELHI: Lies and false promises have no future. The illusions created by the previous AAP government only led to its collapse in the Assembly polls, says Speaker elected Vijender Gupta.

In his first interview after being named Speaker, Gupta told this newspaper that the people decisively rejected the “corrupt” AAP. The former Leader of Opposition said that parties that attempt to suppress the people’s voice always meet a disastrous fate.

Gupta claimed that Delhi’s treasury has been emptied due to AAP’s widespread corruption. In the last 10 years, AAP’s misgovernance and involvement in corruption have left public issues unaddressed, while all its energy was spent on looting the treasury, the BJP MLA from Rohini said.

On his complaint, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) had recently ordered a detailed investigation into alleged financial and regulatory irregularities in renovating the former Delhi CM’s residence at 6 Flagstaff Bungalow.