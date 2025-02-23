Make roads that last for 10-15 years: Parvesh Verma

NEW DELHI: BJP’s newly elected Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, who was assigned the portfolio on February 20, swung into action as he inspected the department’s projects.
He visited the road strengthening work from Bhairo Marg to Sarai Kale Khan, Ring Road, and interacted with people to hear their grievances and find solutions. “Make such a road that lasts 10-15 years, even though five years is the official time. Ensure it remains strong for at least a decade,” Verma told an official.
The minister was seen questioning an official about the 4-km-long stretch under repair and how traffic congestion is managed during road closures. The official informed him that the work is carried out per lane and is mainly done at night.
During the inspection, Verma reviewed three key projects: road strengthening from Bhairo Marg to Sarai Kale Khan leading to Ring Road, Barapullah Phase-3 construction from Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar, and the upgradation of the Moolchand underpass drainage pump. He emphasised that the Delh government is focused on improving roads and infrastructure for public convenience.
BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay on Saturday lauded the work being done by Delhi ministers just days after assuming office, assuring people that the government is committed to delivering results and solving problems.
“This is the difference between the AAP and BJP governments. The government formed here is to work, to deliver results, and to resolve people’s issues. From the very first day, our Chief Minister and ministers have been actively assessing their departments and giving instructions to officials,” Upadhyay said.