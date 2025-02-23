Make roads that last for 10-15 years: Parvesh Verma

NEW DELHI: BJP’s newly elected Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, who was assigned the portfolio on February 20, swung into action as he inspected the department’s projects.

He visited the road strengthening work from Bhairo Marg to Sarai Kale Khan, Ring Road, and interacted with people to hear their grievances and find solutions. “Make such a road that lasts 10-15 years, even though five years is the official time. Ensure it remains strong for at least a decade,” Verma told an official.

The minister was seen questioning an official about the 4-km-long stretch under repair and how traffic congestion is managed during road closures. The official informed him that the work is carried out per lane and is mainly done at night.